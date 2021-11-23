White Rock Ambassadors, hospital auxiliary team up for Christmas fundraiser

The White Rock Ambassadors and the Semiahmoo group of the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary are teaming up for a Christmas sale next month. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock Youth Ambassadors and the Semiahmoo group of the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society have joined forces for the holidays in order to help support the hospital.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the two groups will co-host a ‘Grinch Tree, Floral Centrepiece and Shortbread Sale’ at the Elks Hall (1469 George St.), from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to a news release, among the items for sale are $20 centrepieces which will feature red and white carnations, seasonal greenery and “a touch of sparkle.”

Grinch trees, meanwhile, are $35 – they stand about two-feet tall and feature greenery, ornaments and more. Centrepieces can be pre-ordered by emailing wryouthambassadors@gmail.com and then picked up at the Elks Hall on the day of the sale.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards patience comfort and care at Peace Arch Hospital.



ChristmasHospitals