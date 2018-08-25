White Rock all-abilities playground to be unveiled Sept. 1

File photo White Rock’s all-abilities playground, under construction at Ruth Johnson Park, has been delayed due to a fire at the playground-equipment factory, but is now set for a grand opening Sept 1.

After a one-month delay due to fire, a grand-opening date has now been set for White Rock’s all-abilities playground.

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation officials confirmed an event is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at the playground, located in Ruth Johnson Park, 14600 North Bluff Rd.

Announcement of the facility’s official name – for which a contest was held – is to be a highlight.

The opening had initially been anticipated for the end of July, however, a fire at an Alabama factory put a wrench in that plan, as two pieces of the playground equipment were destroyed in the blaze and had to be rebuilt.

Ground was officially broken at the site in March.

The project is a $900,000 effort involving the foundation, the City of White Rock and White Rock Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

– Tracy Holmes