White Rock accepting volunteer applications to seven committees

The City of White Rock is advertising a slew of volunteer opportunities for residents who wish to get involved in the community.

The city is accepting applications to fill volunteer vacancies on seven committees. Applicants from the city are given priority, but all volunteers are welcome.

The committees accepting volunteers include the Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee; the Economic Investment Committee; the Environmental Advisory Committee; the History and Heritage Advisory Committee; the Marine Drive Task Force; the Seniors Advisory Committee; and the Water Community Advisory Panel.

The application deadline is March 28 by 4 p.m.

Applicants are asked to fill out an online form found at www.whiterockcity.ca/committees

Descriptions of the committees:

Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee

The Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee will collaborate with stakeholders in the community to develop and implement a Cultural Strategic Plan which will make the arts a mainstay of the City’s economic base and advance arts and culture in White Rock.

Up to 13 members are sought for appointment until December 31, 2020.

Economic Investment Committee

The Economic Committee will advise Council on economic investment in the City. The Committee will represent a broad range of perspectives and expertise from the community’s business, investment, marketing, development and planning sectors.

Up to 13 community members are sought for appointment until December 31, 2020.

Environmental Advisory Committee

The Environmental Advisory Committee is to advise Council on environmental matters that have been directly referred to the Committee by Council and/or the Chief Administrative Officer. The Environmental Advisory Committee will also review the City’s Integrated Storm-Water Management Plan and the Environmental Plan.

Up to seven members are sought for appointment until December 31, 2020.

History and Heritage Advisory Committee

The History and Heritage Advisory Committee shall act as an advisory body to Council on matters relating to White Rock’s built, natural, and cultural heritage resources.

Up to seven members are sought for an appointment until December 31, 2020

Marine Drive Task Force

The Marine Drive Task Force will advise Council on Marine Drive issues such as: business viability, economic development, tourism, redevelopment, building and public realm design and character, signage, sidewalk use and programming, beautification, events and Marine Drive business areas relationship to the Promenade/Pier, Beach and parking.

Up to five representatives from the public, with a preference for Marine Drive residents and/or business representatives, are sought for appointment until March 31, 2020.

Seniors Advisory Committee

The mandate of the Seniors Advisory Committee will be to consider and evaluate issues referred to it from City Council. It will also initiate research on matters deemed to be of concern to local seniors and will submit recommendations to Council.

Up to 11 community members are sought for appointment until December 31, 2020.

Water Community Advisory Panel

The purpose of the Water Community Advisory Panel is to advise City Council on White Rock water issues such as: water quality (source and treated), distribution system, rate structure proposals, infrastructure improvement proposals, and communication with the community.

Up to seven community members are sought for appointment until December 31, 2020.