‘Whimsical’ night planned for Peace Arch Hospital Gala

Tickets on sale for 2023 event based on Alice in Wonderland

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Peace Arch Hospital gala, and organizers say the night will treat guests to a “whimsical experience that will leave them wondering what’s real and what’s imagined.”

Dubbed Alice… Curiouser & Curiouser, the May 6 soiree is a nod – as one might guess – to the topsy-turvy world of Alice in Wonderland.

Presented by Neil and Lisa Yarmoshuk, the event is part of an annual tradition that raises funds for equipment and other needs at Peace Arch Hospital.

Last year’s sold-out affair – held in-person for the first time since 2019 – raised more than $900,000 toward the cost of a new mammography machine.

“The Peace Arch Hospital Gala is our most anticipated fundraising event,” Stephanie Beck, executive director of the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, said Thursday (Jan. 26) in a release.

“Year after year, our team completely transforms Centennial Arena into an elegant ballroom and 2023 promises to wow our guests like no other.”

“Do you dare to wander down the rabbit hole with us?” a question on the foundation’s website asks.

“Underland is waiting and it is magnificent.”

The evening is to include a cocktail reception, entertainment and live and silent auctions.

Changes and additions this year include the option for 100 guests to enjoy a “lavish VIP experience” one hour prior to doors opening, as well as the opportunity to purchase tables of two, eight, 10 or 12.

Tickets – $500 for individuals, $750 for the VIP experience, and table pricing starting at $800 for a High-Top Bar Table for two – are “extremely limited,” the release notes. For example, only five of the tables for two are available.

Centennial Arena is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit pahfoundation.ca/gala

