Where to stay cool in Surrey

City of Surrey has released list of ‘extreme heat relief locations’

The City of Surrey has released a list of “extreme heat relief locations” heading into several days of warmer weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of B.C. including most of the major population centres, as the first hot stretch of summer is expected, beginning on the weekend.

The Wednesday morning (June 22) warning comes after an unseasonably cool, wet spring.

On Saturday (June 25), temperatures will reach into the upper 20C’s, before increasing to low-to-mid 30C’s on Sunday and into early next week. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-teens, according to Environment Canada.

Fraser Health says the “first high temperatures of the season can lead to some people overheating because they are not yet acclimatized to warmer weather.”

Tips to prepare for hot weather include finding a “cooler space in your home and prepare it so you can stay there at night, if possible”; check that you have a working fan; get a digital room thermometer so you know when your home is getting too hot; and install awnings, shutters, blinds or curtains over your windows to keep the sun out during the day.

The City of Surrey, meantime, has also provided a list of community cooling stations that are open Friday to Monday (June 24 to 27):

• Gateway Shelter: 10677 135A St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It has a misting tent, water, and heat response supplies

• Safepoint: 2-10681 135A St., from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.. It has a misting tent, water, and heat response supplies

• Bill Reid Place: 17752 Colebrook Pl. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It has a misting tent, water, and heat response supplies

• Hyland House Newton: 6595 King George Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It has a misting tent, water, and heat response supplies

• North Surrey Emergency Response Centre: 10275 City Pkwy., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It has a misting tent, water, and heat response supplies

• Shaimai Transition House: 13327 100a Ave., from 12:30 to 8 p.m. It has a drop-in centre, water, and heat response supplies

• Nightshift Ministries: 10635 King George Blvd., from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays. It has a drop-in centre, water, and heat response supplies

• Engaged Communities: 10275 City Pkwy., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday only. It has a misting tent, water, and heat response supplies

In Surrey, there are several city locations to beat the heat in each of the town centres, including pools and spray parks. Several locations also allow pets.

Cloverdale

• Cloverdale Recreation Centre – 6188 176 St. (*pets welcome)

• Clayton Community Centre – 7155 187A St. (*pets welcome)

• Surrey Libraries – Clayton Branch – 7155 187A St.

• Surrey Libraries – Cloverdale Branch – 5642 176A St.

• Museum of Surrey – 17710 56A Ave.

Guildford

• Fraser Heights Recreation Centre – 10588 160 St. (*pets welcome)

• Guildford Recreation Centre – 15105 105 Ave. (*pets welcome)

• Surrey Libraries – Guildford Branch – 15105 105 Ave.

Fleetwood

• Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex #100 – 16555 Fraser Hwy. (*pets welcome)

• Surrey Libraries – Fleetwood Branch – 15996 84 Ave.

South Surrey

• South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre – 14601 20 Ave. (*pets welcome)

• Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre – 16855 24 Ave. (*pets welcome)

• Surrey Libraries – Ocean Park Branch – 12854 17 Ave.

• Surrey Libraries – Semiahmoo Branch – 1815 152 St.

Whalley/City Centre

• Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre – 13458 107A Ave. (*pets welcome)

• Surrey Libraries – City Centre Branch – 10350 University Dr.

Newton

• Newton Recreation Centre – 13730 72 Ave. (*pets welcome)

• Surrey Libraries – Newton Branch – 13795 70 Ave.

• Surrey Libraries – Strawberry Hill Branch – 7399 122 St.

– With files from Angie Mindus

