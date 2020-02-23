Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk for Surrey’s homeless raises $22K – so far

A flood of toques: Walkers participating in the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk Saturday evening (Feb. 22) with their special toques for the event. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

As of Sunday morning, the Surrey-Whalley “Coldest Night of the Year” walk had raised $22,743.

But people can still donate.

About 100 walkers gathered at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre Saturday evening for two- and five-kilometre walking routes.

Funds from the Whalley walk go toward the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Task Force and the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society.

This year, the task force and the society had a goal of $25,000.

People can still donate online at: cnoy.org/location/surreywhalley.

The task force is a coalition of community organizations “working together to reduce and prevent homelessness in Surrey with a vision that everyone in Surrey is appropriately housed.”

The society, which has been operational for more than a decade, has “provided over $4 million in funding to Surrey organizations that work on ‘Made in Surrey’ solutions, assisting people experiencing homelessness and creating homes for those most vulnerable.”

There were also walks in Cloverdale and White Rock.

According to CNOY’s website, there were walks in 144 locations across the country, made up of 3,569 teams.

The total fundraising goal is $6 million, and as of Sunday morning it was at $5,780,136.

Jonquil Hallgate and Letizia Romei ahead of the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Whalley this evening. #CNOY #cnoy2020 #SurreyBC @surreyhomeless pic.twitter.com/aHU8M8bHgW — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) February 23, 2020



