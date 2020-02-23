A flood of toques: Walkers participating in the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk Saturday evening (Feb. 22) with their special toques for the event. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk for Surrey’s homeless raises $22K – so far

Volunteers estimated about 100 walkers

As of Sunday morning, the Surrey-Whalley “Coldest Night of the Year” walk had raised $22,743.

But people can still donate.

About 100 walkers gathered at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre Saturday evening for two- and five-kilometre walking routes.

Funds from the Whalley walk go toward the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Task Force and the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society.

This year, the task force and the society had a goal of $25,000.

READ ALSO: ‘Coldest Night’ walk in Whalley aims to raise $25K, Feb. 19, 2020

People can still donate online at: cnoy.org/location/surreywhalley.

The task force is a coalition of community organizations “working together to reduce and prevent homelessness in Surrey with a vision that everyone in Surrey is appropriately housed.”

The society, which has been operational for more than a decade, has “provided over $4 million in funding to Surrey organizations that work on ‘Made in Surrey’ solutions, assisting people experiencing homelessness and creating homes for those most vulnerable.”

There were also walks in Cloverdale and White Rock.

According to CNOY’s website, there were walks in 144 locations across the country, made up of 3,569 teams.

The total fundraising goal is $6 million, and as of Sunday morning it was at $5,780,136.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Girls, women try their hand at marine rescue in Surrey

Just Posted

White Rock cadets nab medals at Vernon competition

Thirteen members of 907 Squadron compete at regional meet

Girls, women try their hand at marine rescue in Surrey

Achieve Anything Foundation, RCMSAR Crescent Beach host ‘Operation: This IS You! Saving Lives at Sea’

Surrey kids launch anti-bullying campaign ahead of Pink Shirt Day

Posters designed for social media

Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk for Surrey’s homeless raises $22K – so far

Volunteers estimated about 100 walkers

Surrey boy living with congenital heart disease to speak at local Tedx event

Mason Vander Ploeg will be speaking on saving the oceans

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

A sixth COVID-19 patient is a woman in her 30s in the Fraser Health region who recently returned from Iran

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

VIDEO: Giants winning streak ends at 11 after a 2-1 setback Saturday in Everett

Run of wins matched their longest ever regular season winning streak

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Most Read