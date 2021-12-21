Whalley baseball players deliver 30 boxes of food, diapers to Surrey Food Bank

‘We are pleased that we could help to bring a little comfort and brighten someone’s Christmas,’ Chiefs rep says

Whalley Chiefs baseball players with Santa and donations they collected for delivery to Surrey Food Bank. (submitted photo)

Surrey-area baseball players have again stepped up to collect food for donation to those in need.

Whalley Chiefs’ 30-day food drive was held in partnership with Winmar Restoration.

The resulting 30 boxes of food, diapers and baby formula (“for future ball players”) were delivered to Surrey Food Bank.

“The Chiefs recognize the importance of the food bank and more than ever, people are needing their help and support,” said Jaelee Treit, the baseball association’s assistant general manger and club co-ordinator.

“We are pleased that we could help to bring a little comfort and brighten someone’s Christmas. As you can see by the photos it was amazing, and we had a little visit from Santa, where we asked for some good weather, good umpires and a few wins.”

In October 2020, Whalley baseball players and their opponents helped collect more than 2,400 pounds of food and 2,300 diapers for Surrey Food Bank.

The Chiefs’ month-long “Drive Home a Tonne” effort, held in partnership with Mainland Ford and other sponsors, was organized in time for Thanksgiving that year. In the end, three trucks loaded with donations travelled from Whalley Athletic Park to the food bank site in Newton.



