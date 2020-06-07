Using kitchen tongs, West Coast Golf Group general manager Frank Fourchalk hands a cheque to Sources CEO David Young. (Contributed photo)

West Coast Golf Group donates $12,500 to Sources

Group owns clubs in Surrey, Langley and Pitt Meadows

Using a pair of kitchen tongs to limit physical contact, the West Coast Golf Group presented a $12,500 cheque to the Sources Foundation this week.

The cheque was the latest installment the golf group has made to Sources Foundation since COVID-19 had impacted the foundation’s fundraising efforts. The donation brings the golf group’s recent contributions up to $36,250.

The Sources Foundation supports the Sources Community Resource Centre, which offers more than 40 programs that serve individuals and families throughout the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and British Columbia.

However, COVID-19 has put a strain on fundraising efforts. The organization had to postpone its annual fundraising gala, which last year raised $390,000 to prevent homelessness, support people at risk, stock food banks, and offer counselling to young people in crisis.

“Not being able to hold the Gala on time has affected our operations,” president of the foundation Bruce Hayne said in a news release.

The pandemic has also caused the West Coast Golf Group to cancel its annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament, an event that signals the official start of the golf season at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club.

Although the tournament had been cancelled, West Coast Golf Group general manager Frank Fourchalk said in a news release that his organization called upon its sponsors to support Sources, raising $12,500 in the process.

Prior to the tournament, the golf group assisted Sources in advertising a ‘Fighting COVID Together’ online auction. It also donated a ‘Social Distancing Golf’ package valued at $8,750 for the auction.

“From their sponsorship of our Annual Fundraising Gala, to their contributions to the Charity Live Auction, followed up with this donation – this cheque is truly an unexpected and welcome surprise. It will help ensure our essential social services continue to be available during this crisis; and will allow us to respond to new needs as they arise,” said Sources CEO David Young in a news release.

West Coast Golf Club owns the Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, Swaneset Bay Resort in Pitt Meadows and Belmont Golf Club in Langley.

Coronavirus

