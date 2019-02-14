A Wellness Warrior Winter Gathering health event is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 19. (Ethan Dykstra photo)

Wellness Warrior event planned for South Surrey

Wellness event to be hosted by First Nations Health Authority and Surrey School District

An health-themed event hosted by First Nations Health Authority and the Surrey School District is scheduled for South Surrey next week.

On Tuesday (Feb. 19), a Wellness Warrior Winter Gathering will be held, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the South Surrey Learning Centre (13 2320 King George Blvd.).

The event will feature a variety of ‘gathering stations’ in which participants can learn powwow dancing (from 5:15-6:15 p.m. and against from 6:45-7:45 p.m.), learn about healthy eating and more.

For more information, call Toni or Kama at 604-536-0550 or email burbridge_t@surreyschools.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at

Previous story
North Delta student wins $100K Loran Award scholarship

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

The incidents both happened in February just blocks apart

Wellness Warrior event planned for South Surrey

Wellness event to be hosted by First Nations Health Authority and Surrey School District

VIDEO: 63 years in, an upbeat youth pipe band continues to sound off in Surrey

White Spot Pipe Band rehearsals are Monday nights in Fraser Heights

Police release list of 10 worst crash locations in Delta

Police say there was a 12-per-cent decrease in crashes from 2017 to 2018

Surrey approves additional 47 taxi licences

In September 2018, the Passenger Transportation Board allowed companies to expand fleets by 15%

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

VIDEO: Two-legged Abbotsford dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope new leg will help the Iranian-born dog

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Most Read