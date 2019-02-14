Wellness Warrior event planned for South Surrey

Wellness event to be hosted by First Nations Health Authority and Surrey School District

An health-themed event hosted by First Nations Health Authority and the Surrey School District is scheduled for South Surrey next week.

On Tuesday (Feb. 19), a Wellness Warrior Winter Gathering will be held, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the South Surrey Learning Centre (13 2320 King George Blvd.).

The event will feature a variety of ‘gathering stations’ in which participants can learn powwow dancing (from 5:15-6:15 p.m. and against from 6:45-7:45 p.m.), learn about healthy eating and more.

For more information, call Toni or Kama at 604-536-0550 or email burbridge_t@surreyschools.ca



