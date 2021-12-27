Weather warning issued for South Surrey, White Rock

Jacob Ezaki, 9, wipes out while tobogganing at South Surrey Athletic Park Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)Jacob Ezaki, 9, wipes out while tobogganing at South Surrey Athletic Park Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Isaac Ezaki, 6, who turns seven on Jan. 5, catches air while tobogganing at South Surrey Athletic Park Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)Isaac Ezaki, 6, who turns seven on Jan. 5, catches air while tobogganing at South Surrey Athletic Park Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A fresh blanket of snow made for prime tobogganing conditions Monday morning in South Surrey.

Unfortunately for parents standing on the sidelines, the conditions were met with a -11C temperature, but felt like -16C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada issued an “arctic outflow warning” at 10:51 a.m. Dec. 27 for the South Surrey and White Rock area.

“Arctic outflow winds and low temperatures will combine to produce wind chill values near or below minus 20,” Environment Canada reports.

“An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. interior is bringing strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to the coastal communities resulting in very cold wind chill values. Mainland inlets and areas that are exposed to outflow winds are more likely to experience these very cold wind chill values.”

Environment Canada warns that frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors.

“Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather.”

Jacob Ezaki, 9, wipes out while tobogganing at South Surrey Athletic Park Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
