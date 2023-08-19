More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run in 2019. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run in 2019. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

‘We need others to continue’: Terry Fox Run returns to Semiahmoo Peninsula

Events scheduled around country for Sunday, Sept. 17

The annual Terry Fox Run, in honour of the beloved Canadian hero, is returning to the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Fox, who was from Coquitlam, captured the hearts of a nation when he set out to run across Canada after losing one of his legs to osteosarcoma (bone cancer).

His goal was to raise a dollar for every Canadian – at that time, around $24 million – to fund cancer research.

“The only thing that could have stopped Terry from reaching the Pacific Ocean did. Cancer returned in his lungs and he was forced to stop on September 1st, 1980 after having run 5,373 kilometres,” explains the Run’s official website.

By February 1981, four months before his death, he’d achieved his goal. To date, Terry Fox runs, held annually in more than 30 countries around the world, have raised more than $850 million for cancer research.

But there’s more to be done, and Peninsula residents are invited to do their part Sept. 17 at South Surrey Athletic Park, where the run will commence at 9 a.m.

“Where it comes to our personal motivation, Terry Fox himself put it best: ‘Even if I don’t finish, we need others to continue. It’s got to keep going without me,’” reads a news release about the event.

Although it’s called a run, participants can walk, jog, or roll on wheelchairs, roller-blades, strollers or anything else. Dogs are also welcome each year, as long as they are leashed.

Registration is available on the official website, but will also be possible on the day of the event. The local group will also have a booth set up at the White Rock Farmer’s Market on Sept. 3 and 10 for registration or to donate. Volunteers are also being sought, so interested folk can email terryfoxSSWR@gmail.com

