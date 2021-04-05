Renie D’Aquila, executive director of Reach Child and Youth Development Society (centre), receives a cheque for $4,618.40 from Jane Stark, chair of Tourism Delta (left) and Evangeline Englezos, director of community and government relations of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. The donation is the net proceeds from the We Love Delta holiday box campaign last December. (Submitted photo)

We Love Delta holiday campaign nets $4,600 for Reach Society

We Love Delta Holiday Boxes were so popular the mystery gift boxes sold in just two hours

Tourism Delta has donated more than $4,600 to Reach Child & Youth Development Society, proceeds of the inaugural We Love Delta Holiday Box campaign last December.

The campaign, led by Tourism Delta, was an initiative to foster community resilience and promote local businesses by filling each box with a variety of local products and services. Each holiday box cost $100 to purchase but was valued at approximately $250.

The We Love Delta holiday boxes were such a popular item that all mystery gift boxes sold in just two hours.

“Part of our role with Delta’s Community Resilience and Economic Recovery Support Team is to find ways to bring our community at large together and support our business community, especially during challenging times such as these. The Holiday Box was a way to bring some joy and excitement to residents, highlight some of our local businesses and give back to an organization that serves one of our more vulnerable populations,” Tourism Delta chair Jane Stark said in a press release. “We were overwhelmed and heart-warmed by the response.”

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, on behalf of the Port of Vancouver, was the campaign’s presenting sponsor, part of its years-long and ongoing support for Reach Child & Youth Development Society.

“Like everyone who purchased a holiday box, we want to help ensure that children with special needs get the critical services they need and deserve in a safe, effective and timely manner — especially during these challenging times,” Evangeline Englezos, director of community and government relations for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said in a press release. “Sponsoring this campaign was one way we could show our support.”

The We Love Delta Holiday Box campaign brought in $4,618.40 to support the programs and services Reach provides to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

“Reach Child & Youth Development Society and the families we serve send heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, donors and purchasers of the We Love Delta Holiday Box. We are grateful to have been selected as the beneficiary of this initiative to stimulate the local economy during the pandemic. Reach executive director Renie D’Aquila said in a press release. “Presenting sponsor Port of Vancouver has been committed to children with developmental disabilities at Reach for many years and we recognize Tourism Delta and their partners for this generous donation to support local children with needs.”

