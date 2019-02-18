The exhibit features colourful, new artwork alongside artifacts dating back 12,000 years. (Museum of Surrey)

‘We Are Kwantlen’ opens at Museum of Surrey

New exhibit curated by Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Group featured in Indigenous Hall

The Indigenous Hall at the Museum of Surrey is home to a new exhibit.

“We Are Kwantlen,” curated by the Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Group, is visually striking, offering a balance of artifacts — some of which are 12,000 years old — and colourful, new artworks.

The theme of the exhibit is “dialogue and reflection, emphasizing the connection of modern people with an ancient past,” according to a media release. Members of the Kwantlen First Nation are profiled in the space, pairing moving black-and-white portraits with quotes that reflect on the ties between past and present.

“The Indigenous Hall tells the stories of Surrey’s Indigenous Nations,” said Museum Manager Lynn Saffery. “They are here, now, and are sharing their beliefs, identities and understandings of the world. We have a lot to learn from them.”

The new Indigenous Hall, which was part of the museum’s recent $15.7-million expansion, is an eye-catching space in itself. It features floor-to-ceiling trees and a wooden canoe hanging from the ceiling. The space was designed and blessed by Katzie First Nation, Kwantlen First Nation and Semiahmoo First Nation.

After viewing We Are Kwantlen, museum-goers can also tour the facility’s permanent exhibits, which are located near the Indigenous Hall on the second floor. “Dinosaurs Unearthed,” a feature exhibit that includes full-size animatronic dinosaurs, is on display until March 31. Visitors can also see “Diverse Francophones,” a unique showcase of Surrey’s Haitian and Mauritian francophone communities, on until May 26.

The Museum of Surrey is located in downtown Cloverdale at 17710 56A Ave. Admission to the Museum of Surrey is free, as it is sponsored by the Friends of the Museum and Archives Society.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Slam poetry creates catharsis for North Delta youth

Just Posted

‘We Are Kwantlen’ opens at Museum of Surrey

New exhibit curated by Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Group featured in Indigenous Hall

Surrey RCMP request assistance from public after man stabbed

20-year-old man suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

Man surrenders peacefully to police after 7-hour standoff at Ladner home

Man had entered the home against his court-ordered conditions

VIDEO: Truck full of frozen fish rolls over on Highway 17

No one was hurt in the incident

‘Just like Iron Man’: Calgary surgeon undergoes experimental spinal surgery

Dr. Richi Gill was in a freak accident on a boogie board during a family vacation in Hawaii

Moose Hide campaign takes message to Canadian schools

Campaign launches new K-12 education platform

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

UPDATE: Rescue crews for 2 hikers caught up in possible avalanche on Mount Seymour

North Vancouver RCMP say they don’t know what the nature of the call is yet

Deported B.C. man who came to Canada as a baby granted chance at return

Len Van Heest was deported to the Netherlands in 2017

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers

Pope Francis has urged participants to meet with abuse victims before they came to Rome

Most Read