‘We are at capacity’: Centre that helps Surrey-area women sees surge for women’s services

A “Frozen” gala is planned by Sources Foundation at a time when some Surrey-area women in crisis are at risk of being left out in the cold when it comes to crisis care and support.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in Sources Community Resources Centres experiencing a surge for women’s services across the board in its program offerings, according to the organization.

“Never have we seen our Women’s Place be as busy as it is now,” Denise Darrell, executive director.

“I am happy these women have the courage to walk through our doors to ask for help, but we are feeling the pressure of providing the necessary resources to meet their needs,” Darrell added.

“We are at capacity and I’d like to call on the community to unite in supporting our efforts to assist these women. Proceeds generated from this year’s Sources Foundation gala will allow us to bring more counsellors on board, contribute to our capital funds project for Women’s Place, and expand our anti-violence locations.”

To meet the increased demand for women’s services, Sources Foundation aims to raise $300,000 during the “Frozen – A Winter Wonderland” gala on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club in South Surrey.

The $250 gala tickets are sold out, but funds are raised in a 50/50 online raffle (Sources5050.Rafflenexus.com) and silent auction (SourcesGalaAuction.ca).

The co-presenting sponsors are Scotiabank and Save-On-Foods, along with Comfort Keepers, DMCL, LLP, Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, Danna Kratzenberg, ABC Customs Brokers and Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

In 2021 at Hazelmere, the foundation hosted a “Run for the Roses Redux” gala that raised more than $305,000 for Sources programs.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Last year, the Sources trauma counselling program helped close to 850 women, 17 per cent of them seniors.

Three years ago, Sources Women’s Place nearly tripled in receiving crisis calls, going from 400 calls to 1,100. Since this uptick, Darrell says, call volumes have not returned back to previous levels. In response to the increased demand, Sources added 2,500 more counselling hours, expanded its team of counsellors and extending its trauma counselling services beyond South Surrey to also reach vulnerable women in Cloverdale, Newton and White Rock.

The Sources Foundation works with the community to raise funds to support the work of Sources Community Resources Society (sourcesbc.ca). Since 1992, the foundation has funded social wellness programs and services “that provide hope, strength and resilience to individuals and families in communities across B.C.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of White RockCOVID-19fundraiserSurreywomen shelters