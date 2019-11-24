Waterfront strategy event to take place today in White Rock

Participants asked to become ‘mayor for the day’

The City of White Rock is to host an event this afternoon that will give residents a chance to be “mayor for the day.”

The Waterfront Enhancement Strategy open house event, to take place at White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.) from 2-5 p.m., will give residents a chance to use “play money” to share how they would budget resources for waterfront issues identified through a previous public and business consultation.

“Help plan the Waterfront and Marine Drive in to the next 10 to 20 years,” the city announcement says.

A second open house event is to take place Nov. 26 from 6-8 p.m. in the same location.