WATCH: White Rock Elementary students host snail race

It isn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but four snails battled neck-and-neck in a hotly contested race in White Rock this week.

White Rock Elementary Grade 3 students Alexa and Jennifer collected four snails from their garden yesterday, and after watching how eager the animals were to crawl away, the girls decided to host a race.

According to Alexa’s father, the pair thought it would be funny, considering the slow pace of the snails.

“Alexa drew a finish line with a crayon chalk and called me to take a video,” Alexa’s father, Virg Barba, emailed to Peace Arch News. “When I got out with my phone, I figured it would take forever for a one-foot lap.”

The video, which about took 10 minutes to film, was edited using time lapse, to just 17 seconds.