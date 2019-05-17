(Pixabay photo) (Pixabay photo)

Warm up for rodeo at Cloverdale’s annual chili contest

Free chili, children’s events at Clover Square Mall on Friday

Cloverdale’s annual Chili Cook-Off is set to return Friday, May 17.

This fun, family-friendly event is the ultimate warm-up event for the May long weekend’s Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. Every year, hundreds pack Clover Square Village (17700 Highway 10) to taste test the very best chili that local professionals and home cooks can rustle up.

Chili tasters will vote for their favourite — it is a competition after all — and the winning chili earns cooks year-long bragging rights. Last year, Cloverdale’s Charcoal & Woodz Restaurant came in first with their Mean Papa Chili.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., you’re welcome to come on down and taste test chili. Families can also check out the free face painting and bouncy castles. Keep an eye out for the prize draw — you could win tickets or all-day ride passes to the rodeo.

Every part of the event is free, but if you choose to donate, you will be able to give funds to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, the BC Vintage Truck Museum or the Bill Reid Memorial Shelter.

It will all take place May 17 at Clover Square Village (17700 Highway 10), from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — giving chili enthusiasts plenty of time to sample before heading over to Friday night’s opening rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the cook-off, visit cloverdalebia.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Most Read