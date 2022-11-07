Warehouse sale benefiting Delta Community Foundation this weekend

Sale runs Nov. 11-13 at Harris Barn in Ladner, with up to 75 per cent off retail prices

Delta-based Evolution Group of Companies and the Delta Community Foundation are holding a warehouse sale Nov. 11-13 at Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr.), with up to 75 per cent off on a large selection of clothing, shoes, accessories and more. All proceeds will benefit the Delta Community Foundation. (Delta Community Foundation/Facebook photo)

Proceeds from a warehouse sale happening in Ladner this weekend will go to support Delta’s “charity for charities.”

The sale, happening Nov. 11-13 at Harris Barn in Ladner (4140 Arthur Dr.), is being held in partnership with Delta-based Evolution Group of Companies and the Delta Community Foundation, with all proceeds going to support the foundation’s mission to raise funds for distribution to local charities and organizations that support and enhance the community.

From Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13, shoppers will be able to find a large selection of fashion clothing, footwear, accessories, home cookware and more, with up to 75 per cent off retail prices.

“Come out and do your early Christmas shopping. There will be deals on high-quality items galore, and the bonus is that all proceeds will go towards supporting the citizens of Delta,” DCF chair Gail Martin said in a press release.

Admission is free, and hours for the sale are 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cash, credit and debit will all be accepted, however all sales are final.

Last May, Evolution Group and DCF hosted their first warehouse sale timed with Mother’s Day, raising $30,000 for the foundation. That amount was then matched by $15,000 donations by Evolution Fulfillment and Ape Ship Courier & Freight.

READ MORE: Local companies help raise $60K for Delta Community Foundation with warehouse sale

Evolution Fulfillment COO Dion Willis, who has roots in Delta, said the sale has given the company the perfect way to give back to the community in which they work and live.

“Our last event sale brought so much positivity to a variety of charities throughout Delta, and has been an incredible experience for our team to be a part of. [I’m] looking forward to doing it all over again in November!” Willis said in a press release.

Carlene Lewall, Vice Chair of the Delta Community Foundation, is looking forward to this warehouse sale.

“We feel very fortunate to be supported by Evolution Group and Ape Ship,” DCF vice-president Carlene Lewall said in a press release. “Our last sale was such a success and with proceeds from the May sale, we were able to offer much needed mental health funding to an organization in Delta.

“The proceeds from this sale will help us to further this mission of supporting even more urgent needs in our community.”



