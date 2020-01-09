Volunteers with RCMP officer and mascot. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Wanted: more Surrey RCMP volunteers, who donated 13,000+ hours in 2019

Police force goes with online-only application system until Feb. 28

Surrey RCMP is looking for a few good volunteers – those who have “a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs.”

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28 through the Surrey RCMP website (surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca), which is the only way to apply.

The volunteers participate in a variety of crime-prevention programs at events across Surrey.

“Over the past year, volunteers donated over 13,000 hours of their time to Surrey RCMP community initiatives,” said Gabriel Pelletier, Surrey RCMP Community Programs Co-ordinator, in a call for volunteers. “Community policing is the best way to get involved in the safety of your city and we are so grateful for the invaluable contribution our volunteers make every day.”

According to Surrey RCMP stats, in 2019 volunteers checked more than 165,000 vehicles at targeted locations through Speed Watch, ran 400,000 license plates through the Stolen Auto Recovery Program, conducted 4,000 vehicle audits through the Lock Out Auto Crime program, and made 1,500 visits to local businesses.

Brahmroop Sandhu, 20, is among Surrey RCMP’s volunteers.

“My understanding of public safety has grown, and I have been able to give back to my community,” Sandhu said in a news release. “I particularly enjoy participating in the Speed Watch program and other traffic safety initiatives where I have the opportunity to help improve road safety.”

Potential volunteers must meet a number of requirements. Among them, they must be 19 years of age or older, be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of at least five years, and hold a Class 5 driver’s license. They must also “be reliable and have integrity,” attend all required training sessions, volunteer a minimum of 16 hours per month for one year, pass a suitability interview, successfully pass a security background check and complete a six-month probationary period.

CLICK HERE to view other volunteer opportunities posted to surrey.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
