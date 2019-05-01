Walk With Your Doc event celebrated World Health Organization’s international Move for Health Day in 2017. (File photo)

Walk with your Doc to return to White Rock May 3

Doctors and residents to participate in a waterfront walk

An opportunity for White Rock residents to interact with the local health care professionals is coming back to the city’s waterfront.

Walk with your Doc, hosted by White Rock-South Surrey Division of Family Practice, is to take place May 3 at 7:30 a.m. near the White Rock Museum.

READ MORE: Walk With Your Doc

The walk is a way to promote a healthy lifestyle and the benefits of walking, according to a news release.

Doctors from White Rock and South Surrey, including many allied health professionals, will be participating in the walk.

The first 100 participants to arrive will receive a free T-shirt. For more information on the event, visit walkwithyourdoc.ca and select the White Rock icon on the map to register.

Previous story
Cloverdale student travels to France, Belgium to visit war sites

Just Posted

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Cloverdale student travels to France, Belgium to visit war sites

Joon Sohn, 16, received prestigious Vimy Pilgrimage Award

OUR VIEW: Beware, gypsy moth spraying has begun in Surrey

Best course of action is stay indoors with windows closed while they’re spraying, and for half an hour after

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against South Surrey coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

South Surrey vehicle stop results in fentanyl bust

More than $27,000 cash found in vehicle on 171 Street, police said

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Most Read