Walk with your Doc to return to White Rock May 3

An opportunity for White Rock residents to interact with the local health care professionals is coming back to the city’s waterfront.
Walk with your Doc, hosted by White Rock-South Surrey Division of Family Practice, is to take place May 3 at 7:30 a.m. near the White Rock Museum.
The walk is a way to promote a healthy lifestyle and the benefits of walking, according to a news release.
Doctors from White Rock and South Surrey, including many allied health professionals, will be participating in the walk.
The first 100 participants to arrive will receive a free T-shirt. For more information on the event, visit walkwithyourdoc.ca and select the White Rock icon on the map to register.