Walk with your Doc to return to White Rock May 3

Doctors and residents to participate in a waterfront walk

Walk With Your Doc event celebrated World Health Organization’s international Move for Health Day in 2017. (File photo)

An opportunity for White Rock residents to interact with the local health care professionals is coming back to the city’s waterfront.

Walk with your Doc, hosted by White Rock-South Surrey Division of Family Practice, is to take place May 3 at 7:30 a.m. near the White Rock Museum.

The walk is a way to promote a healthy lifestyle and the benefits of walking, according to a news release.

Doctors from White Rock and South Surrey, including many allied health professionals, will be participating in the walk.

The first 100 participants to arrive will receive a free T-shirt. For more information on the event, visit walkwithyourdoc.ca and select the White Rock icon on the map to register.