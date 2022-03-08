‘Walk for Peace’ planned today at White Rock’s Memorial Park

A Walk for Peace, to mark International Women’s Day, is set for noon till 1 p.m. today (March 8, 2022) at White Rock’s Memorial Park. (File photo)

A ‘Walk for Peace’ to bring attention to the impact of the war in Ukraine is set for this afternoon (March 8) in White Rock, in recognition of International Women’s Day.

“I think at this time with the world events, we need to honour the female principle, the energy of love, compassion, nurturing and gentleness,” White Rock resident Babeeta Chhabra explained of why she was moved to organize the walk.

“If we can awaken that a little bit more, I feel that that is a really big statement.”

In an Instagram post, Chhabra says the walk is “for peace, to end war and conflict.”

She said she hopes to raise awareness of the impact the war is having not just on Ukrainian women, but also Russian women and those in other European countries.

READ MORE: ‘Some kind of terrible dream’ for Ukrainian women refugees

“Ukraine is a focus, for sure, but… I don’t want it to be exclusive. I really feel for the Russian people as well… for a lot of the women there who are having trouble.

“Just the feeling of everyone being in this heightened fear response. It’s not just in Ukraine, it’s everywhere,” she said.

Chhabra, who moved to White Rock during the pandemic to be closer to her parents, told Peace Arch News that she came up with the idea for the walk the day before International Women’s Day.

She brought it to leisure services director Eric Stepura Monday morning, and he took her request for the city’s support to council that night.

She said for those who do come out, the plan for today is to begin with a moment of silence and prayer, followed by a walk to the Grand Chief Bernard Charles Memorial Plaza and back.

“We’ll just walk in silence, with the intention of spreading peace to places that really need it right now,” she said.

Everyone interested is welcome to join in.

Those planning to participate are asked to meet at the waterfront park – located by the White Rock Pier – at noon.

