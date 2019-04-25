‘Walk For Drugs and Gangs Free Surrey’ to travel from city hall to Holland Park

May event to focus on ‘stories of the individuals and families affected by drug and gang violence’

A Surrey-based organization has planned a “Walk For Drugs and Gangs Free Surrey” this spring.

The community event, set to go from Surrey City Hall to Holland Park on May 18, is organized by Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, or PICS.

The objective of the walk “is to create awareness about the rise of gang violence and drug abuse in Surrey and the importance of providing programs, services and support systems to tackle this problem,” Dorothy Poudel, PICS’ fund developer and communication officer, says in a release.

“The Walk For Drugs and Gangs Free Surrey is an excellent opportunity to bring together families, educators, and community partners,” Poudel stated. “As part of the agenda for this year’s walk, we are focusing on highlighting the stories of the individuals and families affected by drug and gang violence. Information about programs and services will be displayed in the Holland Park.”

The 30-walk will start at 9 a.m. and continue until noon. Local MLAs, MPs, city councillors, RCMP and community leaders are invited to attend, Poudel noted.

The mission of Newton-based PICS is “to promote harmony and inter-cultural understanding for the purpose of building an inclusive and mutually respectful society.”

