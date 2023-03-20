South Surrey residents Donna and Mike Wager, along with Minister of Labour Harry Bains, cut the ribbon at the 2022 Walk for Alzheimer’s in White Rock. (Contributed file photo)

Walk for Alzheimer’s set for May 28 in White Rock and Surrey

IG Wealth Management event raised $5.7 million Canada-wide last year

A campaign to raise awareness of dementia, as well as funds to support research into its causes and cures, is set for May 28 in B.C. communities including White Rock and Surrey.

Proceeds from the 2023 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will also help fund programs and services to people with dementia and their caregivers.

The walk “honours and celebrates the lives of people affected by dementia,” a news release promoting participation states.

READ MORE: Alzheimer fundraising walk returned to White Rock

“Each year the Walk touches the lives of people in our community by showing them that we are here and that they are not alone on the dementia journey,” Tasia Karasick, volunteer committee chair for White Rock and Surrey, said in the release.

Avalon Tournier, a First Link support and education coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s South Fraser region, described the walk as “a passionate call for change in our communities and a common thread that brings together family members, friends and the community at large each year to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.”

According to the release, more than 85,000 people across B.C. live with dementia. Symptoms include memory loss, impaired judgment and changes in behaviour and personality.

Canada-wide, last year’s walk raised $5.7 million.

In White Rock, the 2022 event was held along the waterfront and honoured South Surrey residents Donna and Mike Wager.

The location for this year’s White Rock and Surrey walk – presented by GoAuto – has not yet been confirmed, however, registration is open for those who want to get started on fundraising.

To sign up, donate, volunteer or for more information, visit support.alzheimer.ca


