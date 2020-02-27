Walk for Alzheimer’s at Surrey golf course in May

Locals can ‘celebrate and remember people in their lives who have been affected by dementia’

Participants at the 2017 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s held at Eaglequest Golf at Coyote Creek in Surrey. (submitted photo)

An annual walk that supports people affected by dementia returns to Surrey on Sunday, May 3.

The 2020 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held at Eaglequest Golf at Coyote Creek, on 152nd Street.

The regional event, one of 22 planned in B.C. that day, covers the Surrey/White Rock/Delta area.

Only 20 per cent of British Columbians surveyed believe their community provides adequate support to help people affected by dementia, event planners note in a post at walkforalzheimers.ca.

The event, the “flagship fundraiser” for the Alzheimer Society of B.C., “provides a meaningful way for White Rock, North Delta and Surrey residents to celebrate and remember people in their lives who have been affected by dementia and raise critical funds and awareness within the community.”

Funds raised at the Surrey event will benefit Alzheimer Society of B.C. efforts “to provide support and education programs that directly benefit White Rock, North Delta and Surrey residents.”

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. for the 2K and 3.5K walks, which get going at 10:30 a.m.

Those who can’t make it to the event on May 3 can host a “Walk in a Box” at an office, school or community group.

“Seeing members of the community of all ages with their own unique stories come together and take part in the Walk is a highlight of our year,” said Sara Wagner, Fraser region manager of services for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “Showing your support by entering a team makes such a difference in the fight to create a dementia-friendly community and help to find a cure.”

Dementia is a term that describes a general group of brain disorders, the society notes. Symptoms include the loss of memory, impaired judgment, and changes in behaviour and personality. Dementia is progressive, degenerative and eventually terminal.

