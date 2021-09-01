Volunteers sought to assess South Surrey/White Rock community-grant projects

Volunteers are needed to help in assessing Neighbourhood Small Grants applications targeting South Surrey/White Rock. (Contributed photos)

Volunteers are sought to help assess applications for grants of up to $500 in support of “creative projects” eyed for South Surrey, White Rock and Cloverdale.

In the past, the Neighbourhood Small Grants program – offered province-wide, but administered locally by Alexandra Neighbourhood House – has benefited everything from craft workshops and online yoga sessions to food drives and more.

A fall grant cycle runs Sept. 7 to Nov. 9.

According to a news release, “two or three” new volunteers are needed on a Neighbourhood Grant Committee, to “support applicants in developing an eligible project which will bring people together.”

The commitment is one or two hours per week over nine weeks, and involves reviewing and assessing online applications; participating in biweekly online meetings; liaising with project leaders; and attending the celebration event in early 2022.

No experience is necessary, however, volunteers must live within the catchment area and have a passion for bringing community together.

For more information, email Neil Fernyhough at communityprograms@alexhouse.net

