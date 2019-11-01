A family plants trees during a City of Surrey Releaf event. Volunteers are sought for an event tomorrow (Nov. 2) at Elgin Heritage Park. (surrey.ca photo)

Volunteers sought for South Surrey tree-planting event

‘Releaf’ effort at Elgin Heritage Park set for 10 a.m. to noon in the 13500-block of Crescent Road

Volunteers are sought for a planting event at Elgin Heritage Park in South Surrey tomorrow (Nov. 2).

The City of Surrey ‘Releaf’ event is set for 10 a.m. till noon in the 13500-block of Crescent Road.

“We’ll be planting approx. 500 trees and are wanting to spread the message to the community to come out with the family to help with the initiative,” Manraj Dosanjh, with event sponsor Zenterra Developments, told Peace Arch News by email Thursday.

According to information on the city’s website, volunteers with the Releaf program have planted more than 10,000 trees throughout Surrey since 1991.

READ MORE: Volunteers support Releaf project

“Every tree planted creates shade, improves air quality, provides food and shelter for wildlife, and boosts biodiversity in parks,” the website notes.

Public events are held every spring and fall, rain or shine. The city also offers opportunities for elementary and secondary students to get involved in park and boulevard plantings.

READ MORE: Chantrell Creek students plant 75 trees

Tools and refreshments will be provided at this weekend’s event.

For more information on the effort, call 604-501-5132 or email stewardship@surrey.ca

