Volunteers are needed for the 2023 homeless count taking place on March 7 and March 8 throughout Metro Vancouver. Photo is from the homeless count from March 8, 2017 in Surrey. (File photo)

Volunteers sought for homeless count in Surrey, White Rock

Experience considered but not required for count around Metro Vancouver

The Homeless Count is looking for compassionate volunteers in Surrey and White Rock and the rest of Metro Vancouver to speak to the province’s most vulnerable population, on the streets and in shelters.

For the count run by the Homelessness Services Association of BC, volunteers age 19+ will work in pairs to identify people experiencing homelessness and conduct surveys with them inside shelters on the evening of Tuesday, March 7 and on the streets during the day and night the following day.

For the surveys on the streets, individuals will typically walk, bike or drive around the community to find people, reads the Vancity Community Foundation website.

Data gathered during the counts, held every three years, are used by governments, community groups, funders and service providers to learn about the need in different communities.

Shifts are usually two hours long, but any person can work up to seven hours, with a two-hour training session required before the count days.

The only requirements outlined for prospective volunteers is to be compassionate, comfortable engaging with people experiencing homelessness, be non-judgmental and have a good sense of humour. Experience with homeless counts or background of working with people experiencing homelessness will be considered.

To apply to volunteer, fill out the form or contact james.caspersen@hsa-bc.ca for more information.

Volunteers are needed for the 2023 homeless count taking place on March 7 and March 8 throughout Metro Vancouver. Photo is from the homeless count from March 8, 2017 in Surrey. (File photo)
Volunteers sought for homeless count in Surrey, White Rock

