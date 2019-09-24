Volunteers needed for Deltassist seniors’ programs

Help needed for seniors phone shopping program and to drive seniors to health-related appointments

Deltassist is looking for volunteers to help deliver services to local seniors.

The organization needs help with its seniors phone shopping program, which runs Tuesday mornings in North Delta. Volunteers fill shopping orders at the Sunshine Hills Safeway for seniors that cannot get out to shop for themselves.

Deltassist is also looking for volunteers to take seniors to health-related appointments. This is an on-call type volunteer position and times vary based on client need. All volunteer drivers are reimbursed for mileage.

If either of those positions look like something you would like to do, please contact Lyn at 604-946-9526 to set up an interview.



