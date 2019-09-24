(Grace Kennedy photo)

Volunteers needed for Deltassist seniors’ programs

Help needed for seniors phone shopping program and to drive seniors to health-related appointments

Deltassist is looking for volunteers to help deliver services to local seniors.

The organization needs help with its seniors phone shopping program, which runs Tuesday mornings in North Delta. Volunteers fill shopping orders at the Sunshine Hills Safeway for seniors that cannot get out to shop for themselves.

Deltassist is also looking for volunteers to take seniors to health-related appointments. This is an on-call type volunteer position and times vary based on client need. All volunteer drivers are reimbursed for mileage.

If either of those positions look like something you would like to do, please contact Lyn at 604-946-9526 to set up an interview.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free preparedness workshops at Delta rec centres

Just Posted

Surrey’s first professional female firefighter caps off inspiring career

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

OUR VIEW: Adults must step up in fight against climate change

The lives of future generations may well depend on our immediate response to this looming crisis

Conservative candidate mum on ‘Black Peter’ controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

Surrey’s Jalen Philpot scores Player of the Week nod as twin brother Tyson sits with sore foot

‘I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,’ Seaquam product says

‘Santa’ gets his smile back

Dental clinic provides free care for those in need

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Vancouver is latest B.C. school district to support students’ attending climate strike

Students in Vancouver and Surrey can miss class to attend a protest with their parent’s permission

Most Read