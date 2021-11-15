Volunteers from a handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula groups helped plant 300 trees and shrubs in Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest on Nov. 6, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Volunteers from a handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula groups helped plant 300 trees and shrubs in Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest on Nov. 6, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Volunteers add green to South Surrey’s urban forest

300 trees and shrubs planted during Nov. 6 event

A recent “very successful” planting effort by volunteers from a handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula groups has added some green to Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest.

On Nov. 6, 300 shrubs and trees were added to the greenspace – a 130-hectare, second-growth forest near 24 Avenue and 148 Street in South Surrey.

All of the plantings were native to the forest, noted Ron Meadley, president of Sunnyside Acres Heritage Society.

“Mother Nature also participated by providing us with several dry hours to complete the plantings followed by showers to ‘water-in’ these plantings,” Meadley added.

Volunteers hailed from the heritage society, the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, Earl Marriott Global Citizens Club, Surrey Youth Stewardship Squad, Surrey’s Natural Areas Partnership, and the City of Surrey’s urban forestry section.


