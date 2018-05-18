Voice of the Cloverdale Rodeo puts three decades of know-how behind announcing

Bob Tallman’s job is to deliver a constant stream of exciting, entertaining information

Bob Tallman could tell you everything there is know about rodeo, if he had the time.

The 60-year-old rodeo announcer has been stashing information about rodeo contestants since he first started in the business 30 years ago. Many of the champions he talked about then are retired; now, he’s seen the current champions grow up.

So when Tallman walks into the announcer’s booth at the Cloverdale Rodeo, he knows that saddle bronc rider Cort Scheer took home $433,333 with an 89-point ride at an invitational rodeo this February — the biggest payout of his career. He also knows that Scheer will be competing against Clay Elliott, a 24-year-old rider who Scheer beat in March at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The two will be meeting again in July at the Calgary Stampede.

It’s more than the public needs to know during an eight second ride, but it’s one of the things that makes the fast talking announcer so good at his job.

“There’s no way in the world that I can deliver in four or five shows all the information that I have available, that you build throughout the years,” Tallman said over the phone. He was on the road, leaving his home in Texas to announce 12 different rodeos before heading up to the Cloverdale Rodeo on the May long weekend.

The first time Tallman came to Cloverdale was sometime in the 1980s — he can’t remember exactly when. But his history in Cloverdale and the rodeos he’s announced since then add to his wealth of knowledge.

“This is all information that you continue to add to your database to be able to use when I get to Cloverdale,” Tallman said. “It’s past history of the Cloverdale competition … to tell that audience where (the competitors) have come from, why they’re here and where they’re going.”

To tell it all in a way that people will appreciate is no easy task, Tallman admitted.

“You’ve got to constantly, constantly have it in your heart and your mind to deliver exciting information, entertaining information … so that when it’s over, they feel like they’ve just watched a great movie,” he said.

“I’m a story-teller … and I’m very much a rodeo fan. Have been, am and will be for a long time,” he continued. “I’m a fan of the sport; I’m a fan of the challenge. I’m a fan of the rough toughness. I’m a fan of the danger.” Then he paused.

“And I love Cloverdale.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bob Tallman. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Future Science Leaders accepting applications for Surrey
Next story
At the Cloverdale Rodeo, clowning around is serious business

Just Posted

Sausalito owners say parkade will infringe on privacy

Other concerns noted are noise, structural damage

‘SASSY’ awards for seven Surrey students

Annual awards night held at Surrey City Hall on Thursday

Cloverdale high school rugby team shows solidarity with fallen P.E.I. athlete

Lord Tweedsmuir team raising funds for family grieving the loss of 18-year-old Brodie McCarthy

Surrey athletes find podium at Fraser Valley track championships

Medals aplenty for local high schoolers as they prepare for provincials

Surrey girls are Fraser Valley soccer champs

Two-year-old Fraser Heights Secondary junior soccer team celebrating an undefeated season

VIDEO: Athletes see prizes, pride at Cloverdale bed races

Turkey’s Party Makers took home the ‘Bed Pan’ trophy once more this year

Union files ‘unfair labour practice’ complaint against Habitat for Humanity

Christian Labour Association of Canada fights for workers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Man nabbed who allegedly threw coffee, shoved woman at SkyTrain station

A 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train when she bumped into man

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Viral feces-throwing incident highlights need for washroom access for homeless

Outreach worker says public defecation has become a major problem in Langley City

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Most Read