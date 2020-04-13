Virtual trivia night to benefit Delta-based BC & Alberta Guide Dogs

The online fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. Pacific.

BC & Alberta Guide Dogs is getting creative with its new Virtual Trivia Night after in-person fundraising events had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)

BC & Alberta Guide Dogs is taking its popular trivia night fundraisers online as self-isolation and social distancing directives continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delta-based charity, which provides Guide dogs for individuals who are blind or visually-impaired, autism service dogs for children ages 3-10 and their families, and PTSD service dogs for veterans and first responders, has had to get creative with online fundraising ideas after two of its events and several third-party efforts scheduled for this spring had to be postponed or cancelled due to the the ongoing public health crisis.

“Our in-person trivia nights in Calgary and Delta are so much fun and are our most attended events in both provinces,” Joni Wright, director of development and communications at BC & Alberta Guide Dogs, said in a press release. “We want to re-create this positive atmosphere for our supporters online.”

The result, Virtual Trivia Night, is a live game scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. Pacific.

Players can sign up for event at bcandalbertaguidedogs.com, and a live game link will be sent to their email an hour before the game starts — no app download is necessary, just click and play.

Players will be joining from across the country to compete for the 2020 Virtual Trivia Champion title, bragging rights and the opportunity to name a puppy.

Tickets are $20 per player (each person will need their own computer or mobile device to play) and can be purchased online at bcandalbertaguidedogs.com. Make sure to sign up early to receive game tips and information prior to the event.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus