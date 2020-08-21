Virtual ‘Gutsy Walk’ to take place this Sunday

Aug. 23 event encourages participants from Surrey, Langley and Delta to walk in parks, local trails

Participants in last year’s Gutsy Walk helped raise more than $50,000. (Contributed photo)

The 25th Annual Gutsy Walk – a fundraiser for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada – is taking place this Sunday (Aug. 23), and while it will look a little different than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its focus remains unchanged: to help find cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and improve the lives of those affected by the diseases.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is happening virtually, and organizers with the volunteer-driven charity are asking participants to pace for the cause at their favourite park or neighbourhood trail in Langley, Surrey and Delta.

The event “has been a scramble to plan, and it’s unfortunate we can’t see our community to celebrate our 25th anniversary,” a news release issued this week states.

The Gutsy Walk, the release continues, is Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s largest research fundraiser, and the country’s largest community event supporting the 270,000 Canadians – including 3,700 in the Fraser Valley West area – who live with these chronic diseases. It launched in 1996.

Last year’s local walk raised $50,635.26, and it’s hoped proceeds from this year’s event will reach $52,000.

Those interested are encouraged to “walk anywhere, anyhow,” the release states. Speeches, warmups and other events will be hosted throughout the day on Facebook and Instagram (@getgutsyfraservalleywest).

The “walk” is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit gutsywalk.ca



