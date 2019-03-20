Hundreds filled Veterans Square in downtown Cloverdale in 2017 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Samantha Anderson)

Vimy Ridge memorial service planned for April 7

102nd anniversary of battle to be commemorated at Cloverdale Cenotaph ceremony

A memorial service commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge has been planned for Veteran’s Square on Sunday, April 7.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge went down in Canadian history as the first time the four Canadian army divisions fought as a unified force. On April 9, 1917, the divisions came together to accomplish what was thought impossible by the British and French forces — they captured the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, 175 km north of Paris, France.

The battle lasted four days and more than 10,600 Canadian soldiers were wounded or killed. Thousands more went missing and were presumed dead.

This year, on April 7, Surrey will remember them.

A Sunday morning service will honour those who fought at Vimy Ridge, including Surrey soldiers whose names are inscribed on the Cloverdale Cenotaph at the centre of the service, Harry Triggs and Frank Donald Aish.

Every year, army, air and navy cadets participate in the ceremony, as well as members of the Cloverdale Legion and Ladies Auxiliary, members of the RCMP, local fire departments and B.C. Corrections.

All are welcome to attend. Organizers ask that you arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. The service starts promptly at 10 a.m. and is expected to run until 11:30 a.m.

Veteran’s Square, and the Cloverdale Cenotaph, are located between the Museum of Surrey and the Surrey Archives, at 17710 56A Ave.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Father thanks Surrey Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

Just Posted

Vimy Ridge memorial service planned for April 7

102nd anniversary of battle to be commemorated at Cloverdale Cenotaph ceremony

New ‘Cloverdale Concerts’ venture touts Shannon Hall as Commodore-like venue for live music

Plan is to hold concerts on weekends, with focus on rock, metal, blues and country bands

Vigil in Surrey tonight to honour victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

The candlelight vigil is one of many events planned locally in the wake of the massacre

Delta mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

White Rock dog poop conspiracy picks up steam

Opponent says theory is a ‘load of crap’

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Latest phone scam tricks Vancouver seniors out of $3.1 million

Police caution the public about using a landline phone

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

Most Read