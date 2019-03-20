Vimy Ridge memorial service planned for April 7

102nd anniversary of battle to be commemorated at Cloverdale Cenotaph ceremony

Hundreds filled Veterans Square in downtown Cloverdale in 2017 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Samantha Anderson)

A memorial service commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge has been planned for Veteran’s Square on Sunday, April 7.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge went down in Canadian history as the first time the four Canadian army divisions fought as a unified force. On April 9, 1917, the divisions came together to accomplish what was thought impossible by the British and French forces — they captured the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, 175 km north of Paris, France.

The battle lasted four days and more than 10,600 Canadian soldiers were wounded or killed. Thousands more went missing and were presumed dead.

This year, on April 7, Surrey will remember them.

A Sunday morning service will honour those who fought at Vimy Ridge, including Surrey soldiers whose names are inscribed on the Cloverdale Cenotaph at the centre of the service, Harry Triggs and Frank Donald Aish.

Every year, army, air and navy cadets participate in the ceremony, as well as members of the Cloverdale Legion and Ladies Auxiliary, members of the RCMP, local fire departments and B.C. Corrections.

All are welcome to attend. Organizers ask that you arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. The service starts promptly at 10 a.m. and is expected to run until 11:30 a.m.

Veteran’s Square, and the Cloverdale Cenotaph, are located between the Museum of Surrey and the Surrey Archives, at 17710 56A Ave.



