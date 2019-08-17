Ashley Lam warms up for the 4-year-old Strider Cup race at Civic Plaza, while her mom Cindy Li records her. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: Young balance-bikers race through Surrey’s Civic Plaza at Strider Cup

The course has several obstacles including ‘Mount Scary’ and the ‘Noodle Monster’

Young balance-bike riders took to Surrey’s Civic Plaza Saturday (Aug. 17) for inaugural B.C. Strider Cup.

A course was set up in the plaza, with obstacles such as the “Noodle Monster” and “Mount Scary,” which included a smoke machine.

Riders ranged in ages two to six years old. There were races for each age.

Racers came from throughout the Lower Mainland, with some coming from Washington State. A release from Strider Bikes said more than 120 toddlers signed up throughout the day.

Strider Bikes are balance bikes for toddlers, “designed to be the best way for toddlers to learn to ride by teaching balance first,” according to its website.

READ ALSO: Young balance-bikers to race in Surrey at Canada’s first Strider Cup event, Aug. 9, 2019

The Surrey Strider Cup is part of a series organized by American bike manufacturer Strider Bikes.

with files from Tom Zillich


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Most Read