VIDEO: Volunteers build “House of Cans” as part of Homelessness Awareness March in Surrey

Dozens took part in building “A House of Cans” contest during the 13th annual Homelessness Awareness March hosted by Sources Newton Resource Centre on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Local organizations got to have a bit of a friendly competition while raising awareness about homelessness.

The Newton Sources Resource Centre held its 13th annual Homelessness Awareness March on Friday, Oct. 13 as a bit of a “wrap-up event for Homelessness Action Week,” said Jay Blaschuk, Sources housing support services manager.

But new to the event this year was the “House of Cans” competition.

According to information from Sources, the community based non-profit “decided to introduce a new activity to underscore that hunger is the day-to-day reality for individuals who are homeless.”

Blaschuk said three agencies competed in the challenge: Phoenix Society, Newton Business Improvement Association and Sources. He said the groups had an hour-and-a-half to build a “House of Cans that would be judged at the end.

“During the house of cans, you can cause a housing crisis to another team,” Blaschuk said.

That housing crisis, he said, was by donating $20. The money would then go toward Sources’ Housing Support Services programs.

Blaschuk said the non-perishable food items were collected before the event by the organizations taking part. The food, he said, would then be split between the Surrey Food Bank and the Sources food bank.

Despite it being the first year of the competition, Blaschuk said everyone was excited to be taking part.

“It’s unfolding as we go.”

Following the “House of Cans” competition was the 13th annual Homelessness Awareness March through Newton. The march, Blaschuk said, is held at the end of Homelessness Action Week, which is the Tuesday to Friday following Thanksgiving.

The Homelessness Awareness March, according to Sources, is meant to raise public awareness and increase knowledge of the resources in the community.

“Those in attendance come from different walks of life — the homeless community, business, government, social services organizations and community stakeholders,” according to information from Sources. “Despite our various perspectives, attendees stand unified to promote awareness of the growing plight of homelessness in our community and the growing need to find solutions.

Blaschuk said the event brings a lot of people together and it shows there is still a need to help the homeless in the community.

Community is what we are all about. You may have seen our sea of Red Shirts out today with @sourcesbc bringing #awareness to #homelessness pic.twitter.com/L1RafjDW4N — Phoenix Society (@Phoenix_Society) October 12, 2018



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

