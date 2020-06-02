Video tribute to KPU’s spring grad class also honours Andrew Petter, Bill Wright

‘We still want to celebrate our graduates, their achievements, and their resilience’

Image from KPU’s “Tribute to the Spring Class of 2020” video.

Two honorary degrees have been granted by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, which has posted a video tribute to its Spring 2020 graduating class.

“While we are unable to gather in person for a formal Convocation ceremony at this time, we still want to celebrate our graduates, their achievements, and their resilience,” says a message on kpu.ca.

The 19-minute “Tribute to the Spring Class of 2020” video is also found on KPU’s Youtube channel.

Andrew Petter, who will complete a 10-year term as Simon Fraser University president this summer, has been given an honorary degree by KPU, as has KPU Foundation member Bill Wright.

Petter has been a pioneer in education throughout his career, says a news release from KPU.

“He guided SFU’s development as an ‘engaged university,’ enlarging its presence in the City of Surrey, and before that helped to establish a graduate law program and Indigenous initiatives while dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Victoria.”

Wright, a retired lawyer who focused his practice on the credit union and co-operative system, has volunteered on the KPU Foundation for nearly two decades. He is passionate about education and creating quality, lifelong learning opportunities for KPU students, according to a June 2 news release.

“In these astonishing times of COVID-19, when formal convocation ceremonies are not possible, I truly appreciate the honour of being conferred an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree is in the recognition, not the ceremony,” Wright said.

For the graduating students, Wright has this piece of advice: “Earn with your head, spend from your heart!”

Close to 20,000 students are enrolled in classes at KPU’s five campuses in Richmond, Surrey and Langley.



