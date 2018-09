Students at Walnut Road Elementary School made signs for the Tour de Valley riders who stopped by the school Wednesday morning (Sept. 20) as part of their 800-km journey in the Fraser Valley. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds of elementary school students cheered on the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley riders Wednesday morning (Sept. 20).

Tour de Valley riders stopped at Walnut Road Elementary School in Surrey for a quick meet and greet. Students came out with signs supporting the riders.

Tour de Valley is an 800-km journey through the Fraser Valley to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society and Camp Goodtimes, a camp for children and youth with cancer.