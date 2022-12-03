VIDEO: The Gingerbread Village is back at Central City in Whalley

The 6th annual gingerbread village contest kicked off on Saturday (Dec. 3) at Central City (10153 King George Blvd).
The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA) hosts the annual event and it is open daily from Dec 3- 11 from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. The village is located outside of Winners in Central City.
It features 37 gingerbread creations handmade by numerous individuals, classes, schools and businesses.
Jeffrey Patterson, on staff with the Downtown Surrey BIA, encouraged people to come down and check out the different creations. “They are all so unique,” said Patterson.
There is friendly competition among the gingerbread builders, especially among the winners. “They come back wanting to do even better so they can keep their crown,” said Patterson.
Voting is on a donation basis, with all proceeds going to the Surrey Christmas Bureau.
The Surrey Christmas Bureau is the largest Christmas charity in B.C. They serve low-income families at Christmas by giving them new toys for Christmas presents and grocery vouchers. They serve about 2000 Surrey families every year.
Every dollar given counts as a vote toward your favourite gingerbread creation.
The gingerbread creation with the most votes will receive a $1,000 People’s Choice Award.
Voters will also be entered into a draw to win one of two $250 Central City gift cards.
Judges will also hand out cash prizes for the gingerbread houses for the numerous different categories.
Voting ends on December 11th, with winners being announced on December 13.
KK the Elf visited the Gingerbread Village at @centralcity today. Two thumbs up and she wants you to come and vote for your favourite. @TomZillich @Miss604 @SurreyRCMP @brendalockebc @LindaAnnisBC @SurreyChristmas pic.twitter.com/E3WZLCvump
— Downtown Surrey BIA (@dtsurreybia) December 3, 2022
anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.