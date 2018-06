Cloverdale’s Relay for Life aims to raise $105,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society

Surrey’s Relay for Life took place this Saturday at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

The 12-hour relay brings together family and friends to raise funds towards the Canadian Cancer Society.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Cloverdale event had raised $89,581, roughly 85% of their goal of $105,000.

