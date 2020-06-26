VIDEO: Surrey YMCA reopens fitness area with adult-only entry and pre-booked visits

Tong Louie YMCA general manager David Woollven and membership manager Shannon Gill are featured in a three-minute YouTube video that explains new health and safety measures in place at the Y, located on Highway 10 in the Panorama area.

Surrey’s Tong Louie YMCA reopened Friday (June 26) with limited access and programs, after more than 100 days of temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, members must book a specific time at the Y on the website gv.ymca.ca “to enable the organization to monitor and manage the number of people in the building at any one time.”

Access is limited to strength and conditioning fitness areas (treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, weights, etc.). A handful of group fitness classes are offered in the gymnasium, including yoga, bootcamp, cyclefit and more.

The swimming pool and all aquatics programming will not be open. Change rooms are closed, so members must arrive in workout attire.

Also, visits to the Y will be limited to people aged 19 and over. No child or youth programming is available at this time, and people under the age of 19 will not be permitted in the facility.

The revised hours of operation “facilitate a midday break for further cleaning.” The Y will be open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again from 2:30 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Sunday and stat holidays from 8 a.m. to noon.

(Story continues below video)

Facility general manager David Woollven and membership manager Shannon Gill are featured in a cheerful, three-minute YouTube video that explains new health and safety measures in place at the Y, located on Highway 10 in the Panorama area.

“Members will be greeted to new health and safety procedures, including modified programming, enhanced cleaning measures, member appointment bookings, physical distancing, hand sanitization stations and more,” says a news release.

“At this time, the centre is restricted to existing members only. Gyms and community centres are part of phase 2 of the Province of BC’s Restart Plan.”

For now, Surrey’s recreation centres remain closed.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Escalating construction costs’ kill plan to build Surrey City Centre YMCA.

Meantime, starting July 6 the City of Surrey will offer outdoor fitness classes, and has reopened outdoor built-in fitness equipment.

Classes will take place at four locations across the city and include lower intensity classes like yoga, Zumba and Pilates and higher intensity classes like bootcamp, body sculpt, cardio combo and cardio kickboxing.

All classes will take place outdoors, will run rain or shine and follow strict health protocols to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Additionally, outdoor fitness equipment located at parks across the city is now open for everyone’s use.

“For everyone’s safety, each class will have a maximum of 15 participants with their own marked area to ensure proper physical distancing,” says a news release from city hall. “Additionally, each location has washroom access nearby to allow for hand washing. Patrons will answer health screening questions prior to participating. For added safety, people are asked to bring their own equipment if necessary (i.e. yoga mat, towel), plus water.”

Registration for outdoor fitness classes opens one week prior and all patrons must pre-register starting June 28 at 9 p.m. either online at surrey.ca/drop-in or by phone at 604-501-5100. Regular drop-in rates will apply, or residents may purchase a five, 10 or 20 swipe pass for even better value.

Outdoor fitness classes will take place at Erma Stephenson Park (15920 110 Ave), Cloverdale Agriplex (17798 62Ave., for Stetson Bowl, Bill Reid Amphitheatre), Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 Street) and South Surrey Athletic Park (14600-20 Ave., track area south of 20th Ave.).

Outdoor fitness equipment locations are at Bear Creek Park (13750-88 Ave), South Surrey Athletic Park (14600-20 Ave), Newton Seniors’ Centre (13775-70 Ave), Port Kells Park (19340-88 Ave) and Francis Park (15951-83 Ave).

“Outdoor fitness equipment will not be sanitized, so please ensure that you wash your hands before and after using,” the news release says. “The decision to open these services is aligned with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan, emphasizing outdoor recreation spaces as a safe environment, and stressing “appropriate personal hygiene practices before, during and after outdoor play.”

YMCA

VIDEO: Surrey YMCA reopens fitness area with adult-only entry and pre-booked visits

