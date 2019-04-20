VIDEO: Surrey Vaisakhi Parade floods Newton streets

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the annual event

A student with Khalsa School gives a demonstration of the chakar during the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade on April 20, 2019. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of Newton Saturday (April 20) for the annual Surrey Vaisakhi Parade.

The Surrey parade is among the largest Vaisakhi parades in the world.

Addressing a crowd, Mayor Doug McCallum said he expected about 600,000 people to be in attendance.

In 2018, Surrey’s South Asian community celebrated its 20th annual Vaisakhi parade, which commemorates the founding of the Sikh religion in 1699. Parades have been held in Vancouver since 1979 and in Surrey since 1998.

The parade included demonstrations from Khalsa School and several floats.

As usual, a highlight was the dozens of tents serving up free food.

With files from Tom Zillich

FROM THE COMMUNITY:

Line ups for food on 128th Street are crazy. Pro tip: it’s less busy in the residential areas along 76/75 Avenue. #SurreyBC #SurreyVaisakhi #Vaisakhi pic.twitter.com/BsoDVi8B10 — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) April 20, 2019

Happy Vaisakhi! From our family to yours. Come by and say hi. Our tent and stage are located on corner of 128th Street and 76A Ave. #SurreyVaisakhi pic.twitter.com/eH3ZQMthGD — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 20, 2019

This year #SurreyVaisakhi was amazing I met amazing officers that I knew or I follow on social media. This really brought the community together & i couldn’t be any more proud of it. I’m thankful to live in this block to witness this beautiful event. — Aひ (@mysteriousrai) April 20, 2019

@CityofSurrey

Speaking to our city counsellors about the need for action on climate change. It is a #ClimateEmergency, resources, and action must be taken. Looking forward to petition by @EcoleKwantlen making it to city council but also more! #SurreyVaisakhi ACTION! #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/xnJPYUIjRN — Annie Ohana (@ohana_annie) April 20, 2019

Happy Vaisakhi from the Surrey Nagar Kirtan! #SurreyVaisakhi pic.twitter.com/c0uOQHAwI1 — Rania Kaur (@raniakaur) April 20, 2019

Preparations in full swing for the largest #Vaisakhi celebrations outside India #SurreyVaisakhi pic.twitter.com/jw2e48nxcr — Rachna Singh (@RachnaSinghNDP) April 19, 2019

