VIDEO: Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

It was another successful year for the Santa Parade.
This year roughly 15,000 people lined the streets of downtown Cloverdale Dec. 1 to watch the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights.
Robert Bateman Secondary Drumline a true crowd pleaser at the Surrey Santa Parade @AbbyNews @City_Abbotsford @pulse1077 @CityofSurrey @BoydAutobody @TourismAbby @DiscoverSurrey @CloverdaleRodeo @CloverdaleBC1 pic.twitter.com/i7aeUZPYVH
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) December 3, 2019
Paul Orazietti, parade organizer—and executive director of the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association, said he thought it was this biggest parade yet.
“We added 500 metres of parade route, so I think it might be bigger than last year.”
Orazietti said 80 entries made up the parade this year.
Rat roddin at the Surrey Santa Parade on Dec 1 @BoydAutobody @CityofSurrey @CloverdaleRodeo @CloverdaleNews @CloverdaleCOC @ElementsSry @CloverdaleBC1 @pulse1077 pic.twitter.com/5UkzLvyZg2
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) December 3, 2019
“The parade itself was over one kilometre long,” he added. “We had a good cross section of community groups, marching bands and others—there were many highlights.”
Orazietti said, for the most part, the night went smoothly.
Clover Towing teams up with Karen Lee Batten and friends at the 2019 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. @CloverdaleRodeo @CloverdaleNews @CloverdaleBC1 @CityofSurrey @BoydAutobody @ElementsSry @TheAnthemWay @CloverdaleCOC @pulse1077 @937JRCountry pic.twitter.com/iZ4VLCIBgJ
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) December 3, 2019
“I’m super happy with it. The weather was perfect. The crowd was happy. The crowd donated a lot and we supported a variety of charities.”
He said he’ll show drone footage of the event at the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce luncheon Dec. 10.
Beach boying at the #2019surreysantaparade @CityofSurrey @pulse1077 @QMFM @CloverdaleRodeo @CloverdaleNews @CTVVancouver @CBCVancouver @theprovince @DiscoverSurrey @BoydAutobody @ElementsSry pic.twitter.com/rolwyhoyvF
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) December 3, 2019
“I can’t say enough about our presenting sponsor, Boyd Autobody and Glass,” Orazietti added. “They brought out eight CFL players to the parade, including our parade marshal Marco Iannuzzi.”
Orazietti said the parade budget went way over because of traffic control costs.
Get your christmas dance on while stuck in a parade jam at the 2019 Surrey Santa parade @BoydAutobody @CityofSurrey @pulse1077 @TaraLopzPulseFM @CloverdaleNews pic.twitter.com/KfSVDbmc1d
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) December 3, 2019
“Because the parade length was increased, the manpower needed was basically doubled.”
Donations were collected for the Surrey Christmas Bureau, the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper, and the Surrey Food Bank.
