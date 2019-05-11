VIDEO: Surrey RCMP opens its doors to the public

Families lined up outside the Surrey RCMP main detachment Saturday afternoon for a fun-filled event.
Surrey RCMP hosted its fifth-annual open house on Saturday, May 11.
The event drew hundreds of families to check out the the detachment, vehicles and even a helicopter. The Air 1 helicopter touched down during the event.
There were dozens of games to play including the dunk tank, with proceeds going toward Cops for Cancer.
Up next in the dunk tank – Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. The donations are rolling in for @tourdevalley Cops for Cancer! pic.twitter.com/EMjdtlp8tN
— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) May 11, 2019