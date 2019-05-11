Superintendent Shawn Gill in the dunk tank at the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday, May 11. Hundreds of families attended the annual event. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

OPEN HOUSE

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP opens its doors to the public

Annual event draws hundreds of families

Families lined up outside the Surrey RCMP main detachment Saturday afternoon for a fun-filled event.

Surrey RCMP hosted its fifth-annual open house on Saturday, May 11.

The event drew hundreds of families to check out the the detachment, vehicles and even a helicopter. The Air 1 helicopter touched down during the event.

There were dozens of games to play including the dunk tank, with proceeds going toward Cops for Cancer.

