VIDEO: Surrey RCMP opens its doors to the public

Superintendent Shawn Gill in the dunk tank at the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday, May 11. Hundreds of families attended the annual event. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Families lined up outside the Surrey RCMP main detachment Saturday afternoon for a fun-filled event.

Surrey RCMP hosted its fifth-annual open house on Saturday, May 11.

The event drew hundreds of families to check out the the detachment, vehicles and even a helicopter. The Air 1 helicopter touched down during the event.

There were dozens of games to play including the dunk tank, with proceeds going toward Cops for Cancer.