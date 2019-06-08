VIDEO: Surrey Greek Food Festival in full swing

Dancers perform at the Surrey Greek Food Festival on June 8, 2019. The festival runs daily through to June 16. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey Greek Food Festival is in full swing.

The event kicked off Friday (June 7) for the 10-day event. The festival is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

There is off-site parking at AHP Matthew Elementary (13367 97th Ave.) and Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church is located at 13181 96th Ave.

RELATED: Surrey Greek Food Festival sets up for ‘500-seat pop-up restaurant’, June 5, 2019

The menu includes plates of BBQ lamb dinners, chicken or pork souvlaki and a vegetarian option, along with wraps, calamari and traditional desserts.

There will also be entertainment throughout the 10 days. For more information, visit surreygreekfoodfest.com/entertainment.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter