VIDEO: Surrey Greek Food Festival in full swing

The Surrey Greek Food Festival is in full swing.
The event kicked off Friday (June 7) for the 10-day event. The festival is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
There is off-site parking at AHP Matthew Elementary (13367 97th Ave.) and Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church is located at 13181 96th Ave.
The menu includes plates of BBQ lamb dinners, chicken or pork souvlaki and a vegetarian option, along with wraps, calamari and traditional desserts.
There will also be entertainment throughout the 10 days. For more information, visit surreygreekfoodfest.com/entertainment.
