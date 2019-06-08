Dancers perform at the Surrey Greek Food Festival on June 8, 2019. The festival runs daily through to June 16. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: Surrey Greek Food Festival in full swing

Annual event runs until June 16

The Surrey Greek Food Festival is in full swing.

The event kicked off Friday (June 7) for the 10-day event. The festival is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

There is off-site parking at AHP Matthew Elementary (13367 97th Ave.) and Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church is located at 13181 96th Ave.

RELATED: Surrey Greek Food Festival sets up for ‘500-seat pop-up restaurant’, June 5, 2019

The menu includes plates of BBQ lamb dinners, chicken or pork souvlaki and a vegetarian option, along with wraps, calamari and traditional desserts.

There will also be entertainment throughout the 10 days. For more information, visit surreygreekfoodfest.com/entertainment.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, May 31–June 7

A wild party in Anmore, a disturbing video at a Surrey school, and more

B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, June 7 to 9

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

VIDEO: Surrey Greek Food Festival in full swing

Annual event runs until June 16

Councillor says Surrey ‘on track’ for getting permanent supportive housing sites

Modulars receive one-year lease extension: Brenda Locke

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Trinity Western University cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

It ‘was not an official TWU sponsored event’ university said

Burnaby RCMP probe third fatal collision in two days

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, including one that is being treated as a hit-and-run

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Fraser Valley mom outraged after son punched, kicked by school bully

Incident was filmed by other students, now Mission mom wants action taken to prevent more attacks

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Most Read