Ballet dancer Kylie Sergeant at Flora Pigeau Dance Academy in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VIDEO: Surrey girl dances her way to New York City for summer intensive

Kylie Sergeant will jet with her mom to The School of American Ballet

Kylie Sergeant and her mom Tyra are pretty excited to be flying to New York City this summer.

“I’ve never been there, and I’ve never even been on a plane before,” said Kylie, a Grade 4 student at Adams Road Elementary in Cloverdale.

The young dancer’s trip to the Big Apple was earned, as Kylie has been accepted into The School of American Ballet as a summer-intensive student — the youngest of them all, according to a list of the 40-plus attendees.

“It’s a pretty renowned school, so it’s exciting,” said Tyra as Kylie, 9, smiled enthusiastically.

“I was super duper excited when I was told,” said Kylie, who has been dancing since age two. “I was changing in the change rooms over there and my mom was all excited and she walked over to me and told me, saying I was going to New York for the summer intensive, and I was super happy.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

In Newton, Tyra owns and operates Flora Pigeau Dance Academy, where Kylie and her two younger sisters spend a lot of their after-school time.

“They are there almost every night,” Tyra said. “They used to nap on the office floor. Most meals are there, and lots of homework.”

Earlier this year, Kylie auditioned in Seattle for the chance to attend the summer camp in New York.

“She really wanted to audition for the School of American Ballet,” Tyra explained. “She was so excited that she was able to audition because many summer intensives abroad don’t start until (age) 11 or 12.”

In late June, Kylie will be dancing for six days, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. “When she gets back (from New York), she moves right into six weeks of training, Monday to Friday, before she takes a few weeks off in August,” added her mom.

Tyra also danced at the Flora Pigeau studio as a girl, before she bought the studio from the namesake owner six years ago.

Not surprisingly, Kylie wants to be a professional dancer one day, and the experience gained at the school in New York can only help that dream come true.

“She’s a really driven student and it’s fun to see her explore this, and it’ll be good for her training, apart from what I do with her, together,” Tyra said.

“There are some advantages with her being my daughter and also some disadvantages,” she added. “You know, when things get busy, she’s pushed to the back of the train, and the other students kind of come first, so that’s a bit tricky sometimes. I have to fit in her in, here and there, sometimes.”

Flora Pigeau Dance Academy’s year-end recital will be held from June 7 to 9 at Michael J. Fox Theatre in Burnaby.

After that, it’s off to New York for Kylie and her adoring mom.

“It’s exciting to go to a new place,” Kylie said with a smile.

“I am extremely proud of her progress of following her dream to become a ballerina,” her mom added.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey trades program donating dog houses to SPCA
Next story
South Surrey nature tour well-attended

Just Posted

15-year-old cinches second year as top skater at freestyle championships

Isamu Yamamoto won as a professional for the second year in a row at the international contest

No quorum for White Rock gateway meeting

Committee advised to ‘defer any information’ on archway feature

VIDEO: Surrey trades program donating dog houses to SPCA

Continuing Education Trades Discovery students, based out of Queen Elizabeth Secondary, built the dog houses from scratch

VIDEO: Surrey girl dances her way to New York City for summer intensive

Kylie Sergeant will jet with her mom to The School of American Ballet

Cloverdale Rodeo finishes with thousands in prizes, Will Senger memorial

Overall, more than 21,000 people came to the rodeo over the four days

VIDEO: Surrey girl dances her way to New York City for summer intensive

Kylie Sergeant will jet with her mom to The School of American Ballet

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

Most Read