VIDEO: Scarecrow festival kicks off in Port Kells

Fourth-annual event will be on until Halloween

Dozens of colourful scarecrows are on display at Art’s Nursery in Port Kells until Halloween. (Samantha Anderson)

The fourth-annual scarecrow festival, organized by Art’s Nursery in Port Kells, kicked off with an all-day event on Saturday, Sept. 22.

FOR MORE: Annual scarecrow festival returns to Port Kells

Each scarecrow is sponsored by a local business, in support of three local non-profit organizations.

This year, proceeds will support the OWL Rehabilitation Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of injured or orphaned raptors; the Langley Inclusion Society, which offers family respite and support services, and advocates for the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities within the community; and the Versatiles, Cloverdale’s troupe of golden-age entertainers who travel to seniors facilities and palliative care units to entertain residents.

Meeting some absolute icons at the Scarecrow Festival this morning. pic.twitter.com/nDVdM18wZ6 — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) September 22, 2018

Festival-goers can also check out the Build-a-Crow station, where families and friends can make their own scarecrows to take home and use as Thanksgiving and Halloween decorations.

The scarecrows will be on display until Halloween. For more information, visit artsnursery.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

A Jurassic Park inspired scarecrow. (Samantha Anderson)

Laura, 8, and Muneet, 9, work on their scarecrows’ faces. (Samantha Anderson)

Many of the scarecrows are sponsored by local businesses, and that money is donated to the three charities the festival is supporting this year. (Samantha Anderson)