VIDEO: RibFest kicks off in Langley

There’s a different kind of smoke hovering over McLeod Athletic Park this weekend, and it will get the taste buds going.
Slow-cooked ribs, chicken, pork and brisket are available to sample all weekend at Langley’s first RibFest, which continues tonight until 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the park at the corner of 216 Street and 56 Avenue.
Featuring food from five award winning barbecue masters, the event also includes a corn booth, beer garden, live music, and kids zone complete with blow up rides and games.
“It’s a fabulous weekend for families,” said Pauline Buck, member of the Rotary Club of Aldergrove and spokesperson for the event.
“It’s just really a hoot.”
The event is organized by the four Rotary Clubs of Langley, with sponsorship by the four credit unions in Langley.
While free to attend, all proceeds raised will go back into the community through Rotary’s various projects.
Later today, at 6 p.m., and tomorrow at 1 p.m., demonstrations are planned by Langley Pig Save, a group that advocates against the consumption of animals.
