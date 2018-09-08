VIDEO: People line up for piece of 8-foot diameter pie

Rebeka Doyle, 7, gets a close-up look at the giant blueberry pie at Pie in the Plaza at Central City plaza on Sept. 8, 2018 (Photo: Lauren Collins)

People lined up for a piece of “one of B.C.’s largest blueberry pies” Saturday (Sept. 8) at Central City plaza.

The giant pie, an eight-foot-diameter, 2,000-slice blueberry pie, and event was meant to celebrate Surrey’s agri-food sector with a range of free family activities.

Over one-third of Surrey’s land is designated for agriculture uses. Local farms produce a wide diversity of crops, including dairy products, poultry, berries, vegetables and more.

RELATED: Big blueberry pie served at Surrey event celebrating city’s agri-food sector



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter