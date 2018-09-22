VIDEO: North Delta Studio Stomp back for sixth year

The annual art event has local artists opening their studios to the public this weekend

Artist Eileen Fong working on one of her art pieces during the 2018 Studio Stomp. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta’s annual art showcase is back this weekend, as the Studio Stomp kicked off its sixth year Saturday (Sept. 22).

More than 15 artists have come together this year to celebrate art in the community, sharing their studio spaces and work with the public during the two day event.

The Studio Stomp was open Saturday until 4 p.m. It continues Sunday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in nine locations around North Delta.

For a full list of locations, visit deltastudiostomp.com.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Masks in Rain Longson’s studio during North Delta’s annual Studio Stomp. (Grace Kennedy photo)