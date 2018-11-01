VIDEO: North Delta gets into the Halloween spirit

A little rain didn’t stop North Delta residents from celebrating Halloween on Wednesday, be it at home, at work or at school.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
From cute to creepy, North Delta residents pulled out all the stops this Halloween
A little rain didn’t stop North Delta residents from celebrating Halloween on Wednesday, be it at home, at work or at school.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
More genealogical information than ever before to be available through Cloverdale Library
Weekly classes started as a way to give back, couple says
Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces
Surrey ceremony will mark 100th anniversary of First World War armistice
The incidents occurred on Oct. 28 and 29
Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030
Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption
Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father
Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order
Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier
This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact
Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot
The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction
Sagmoen will appear next Nov. 7 to fix a date.
Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030
More genealogical information than ever before to be available through Cloverdale Library
The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction
High end millinery for individuals, fashion designers and film and tv
Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer
Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption